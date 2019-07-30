Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,148

3A Shutting Down ? Transformers License Moves to ThreeZero



A heads up to our 3A Transformers product fans out there – there is a shake up with the companies that make them.* Rest assured all product, in production or not, will be made and shipped.* The license will also continue beyond that under a new company name.* But things are changing. 3A was a joint collaboration between Ashley Wood, the artist, and Kim Fung Wong.* They originally created toys based on the worlds and art of Ashley Wood.* Kim Fung Wong eventually created a sister company, ThreeZero, to manufacture non Ashley Wood product.* They have been running side by



The post







More... A heads up to our 3A Transformers product fans out there – there is a shake up with the companies that make them.* Rest assured all product, in production or not, will be made and shipped.* The license will also continue beyond that under a new company name.* But things are changing. 3A was a joint collaboration between Ashley Wood, the artist, and Kim Fung Wong.* They originally created toys based on the worlds and art of Ashley Wood.* Kim Fung Wong eventually created a sister company, ThreeZero, to manufacture non Ashley Wood product.* They have been running side by » Continue Reading. The post 3A Shutting Down – Transformers License Moves to ThreeZero appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.