War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix ? New Art and Trailers Inbound
Netflix and Hasbro have been busy today – they have released a new trailer, new motion posters, and high resolution screen caps. Check out the trailer below, and official images after the break.* We’ll run the trailer for screens soon!   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z704j9gzZw
 
