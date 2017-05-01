Thanks to board members Primal Sabbath and Type-R, we get to have an interesting look at Masterpiece Cheetus in green prototype plastic. *Most notably we get a look at the cancelled long range communicator device that Rhinox made in the first season of the series. *Check out images after the jump! Do you wish this accessories made the final cut? Share your thoughts in the discussion.
