Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,507

MP-34 Cheetus Prototype Pics with Cancelled Accessories



Thanks to board members Primal Sabbath and Type-R, we get to have an interesting look at Masterpiece Cheetus in green prototype plastic. *Most notably we get a look at the cancelled long range communicator device that Rhinox made in the first season of the series. *Check out images after the jump! Do you wish this accessories made the final cut? Share your thoughts in the discussion.



The post







More... Thanks to board members Primal Sabbath and Type-R, we get to have an interesting look at Masterpiece Cheetus in green prototype plastic. *Most notably we get a look at the cancelled long range communicator device that Rhinox made in the first season of the series. *Check out images after the jump! Do you wish this accessories made the final cut? Share your thoughts in the discussion.The post MP-34 Cheetus Prototype Pics with Cancelled Accessories appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________