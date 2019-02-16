|
Lorenzo Di Bonaventura Highlights The Future Direction Of The Transformers Movie Seri
Japanese entertainment magazine The River, once again sat down
with Transformers Live Action Movie Series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to discuss the future of the series. The usual question of whether Transformers: Bumblebee is a Prequel or a Reboot is asked once again; but this time with regards to the statement made by Hasbro during Toy Fair 2019
, where it was described as a ‘new storytelling universe’. It is also mentioned that the series will now take a similar approach to Warner Bros.’ DC Series; where the attention is given to each individual film while not focusing on » Continue Reading.
