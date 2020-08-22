r4f Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2020 Location: GTA Posts: 1

[GTA][FS] WeiJiang Collection - MPP10 Trailer / MPP10B / MPP10W / SS38 / MPM03

WJ Oversized 40cm long Trailer / Container for MPP10 / SS38 / M09 with BONUS metal Autobot side logos = $120 WJ MPP10-B Oversized 33cm tall Black Nemesis Prime Convoy with BONUS metal Decepticon shoulder logo = $140 WJ MPP10-W Oversized 33cm tall White Ultra Magnus Convoy with BONUS metal Autobot shoulder logo = $140 WJ SS-38 Oversized 32cm tall Optimus Prime Convoy from the Bumblebee Movie = $90 WJ MPM-03 Oversized 28cm tall Bumblebee from Movie Masterpiece 10th year anniversary = $80

Local pickup only in the Markham / Richmond Hill area.



Thanks for looking and please check out my other transformers for sale!

Last edited by r4f; Today at 03:12 PM .