r4f
[GTA][FS] WeiJiang Collection - MPP10 Trailer / MPP10B / MPP10W / SS38 / MPM03
All brand new never displayed with original boxes and all accessories included!
  1. WJ Oversized 40cm long Trailer / Container for MPP10 / SS38 / M09 with BONUS metal Autobot side logos = $120
  2. WJ MPP10-B Oversized 33cm tall Black Nemesis Prime Convoy with BONUS metal Decepticon shoulder logo = $140
  3. WJ MPP10-W Oversized 33cm tall White Ultra Magnus Convoy with BONUS metal Autobot shoulder logo = $140
  4. WJ SS-38 Oversized 32cm tall Optimus Prime Convoy from the Bumblebee Movie = $90
  5. WJ MPM-03 Oversized 28cm tall Bumblebee from Movie Masterpiece 10th year anniversary = $80

Local pickup only in the Markham / Richmond Hill area.

Thanks for looking and please check out my other transformers for sale!
BRAND NEW Authentic Hasbro / Takara Tomy Studio Series collection for sale: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80328
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20200912_134549_resized.jpg Views: 3 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 47276   Click image for larger version Name: 20200828_091742_resized.jpg Views: 3 Size: 83.3 KB ID: 47277   Click image for larger version Name: 20200828_091834_resized.jpg Views: 4 Size: 85.5 KB ID: 47278   Click image for larger version Name: 20200823_163332_resized.jpg Views: 2 Size: 85.0 KB ID: 47279   Click image for larger version Name: 20200823_163051_resized.jpg Views: 4 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 47280  

Click image for larger version Name: 20200822_110329_resized.jpg Views: 2 Size: 82.8 KB ID: 47281   Click image for larger version Name: 20200822_110235_resized.jpg Views: 3 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 47282   Click image for larger version Name: 20200822_110745_resized.jpg Views: 2 Size: 88.6 KB ID: 47283   Click image for larger version Name: 20200822_112145_resized.jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 47284  
