All brand new never displayed with original boxes and all accessories included!
- WJ Oversized 40cm long Trailer / Container for MPP10 / SS38 / M09 with BONUS metal Autobot side logos = $120
- WJ MPP10-B Oversized 33cm tall Black Nemesis Prime Convoy with BONUS metal Decepticon shoulder logo = $140
- WJ MPP10-W Oversized 33cm tall White Ultra Magnus Convoy with BONUS metal Autobot shoulder logo = $140
- WJ SS-38 Oversized 32cm tall Optimus Prime Convoy from the Bumblebee Movie = $90
- WJ MPM-03 Oversized 28cm tall Bumblebee from Movie Masterpiece 10th year anniversary = $80
Local pickup only in the Markham / Richmond Hill area.
Thanks for looking and please check out my other transformers for sale!
BRAND NEW Authentic Hasbro / Takara Tomy Studio Series collection for sale: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80328