Transformers writer Simon Furman to attend TFcon Toronto 2024
TFcon is very pleased to welcome Transformers comic book writer Simon Furman as a guest at TFcon Toronto 2024.

Simon will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
Re: Transformers writer Simon Furman to attend TFcon Toronto 2024
Huge. Excited to finally meet such a legendary writer in the industry!
