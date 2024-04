Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,797

Transformers writer Simon Furman to attend TFcon Toronto 2024 Simon Furman as a guest at TFcon Toronto 2024.



Simon will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada?s Premiere Transformers Collectors Event.



