|
New Transformers: Cyberverse Ultra Class Skull Cruncher Listing At Walmart.com
Thanks again to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17,*we can share for you a new Transformers: Cyberverse listing found via Walmart.com. This time it’s a very unexpected character,*a new Ultra Class Skull Cruncher. Similar to the recently revealed Studio Series ROTF Soundwave listing,
*this new Cyberverse*Ultra Class Skull Cruncher*pops up only via Walmarts mobile app and not the desktop site or brickseek at the moment, but no images is available yet. For those interested in tracking this item, the UPC code is*630509902606. Skull Cruncher (yeah, the name is now two separate words) is sure a nice surprise since we » Continue Reading.
The post New Transformers: Cyberverse Ultra Class Skull Cruncher Listing At Walmart.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.