|
Bumblebee & Duracell Promotion On Walmart
Need some extra power? 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley spotted a new Bumblebee & Duracell Promotion On Walmart. You can get*$5.00 off when you buy $24.88 in Transformers products and a pack of batteries. The coupon is one you just rip off and it was found*at Walmart in a Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was hanging in the toy section under the Transformers.* You can check out the picture of the coupon after the jump. Time to check your local Walmart to look for this promotion.
The post Bumblebee & Duracell Promotion On Walmart
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.