Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page War for Cybertron : Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,635
War for Cybertron : Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com


Thanks to 2005 Boards member and scout*lonewolf96*for giving us the heads up of a new*War for Cybertron: Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com. Transformers.com website have uploaded a new page with a special online decoder that allows you to decode the hidden messages from the packaging of the new Siege toys. Easy to use, free and fun for everyone.* Start looking for the Cybertronian glyph on the packaging of your Siege toys to reveal the hidden messages! Then share your finding on the 2005 Boards.

The post War for Cybertron : Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HUGE MISB Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator
Transformers
Lot of Three G1 Transformers Optimus Prime, Wheeljack and Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Gnaw Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime (20th Anniversary) 12" Die-cast
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron Toys R Us & Amazon shared exclusive
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Cybertron Primus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.