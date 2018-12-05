|
War for Cybertron : Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com
Thanks to 2005 Boards member and scout*lonewolf96*for giving us the heads up of a new*War for Cybertron: Siege Toys Hidden Message Decoder On Transformers.com. Transformers.com website
have uploaded a new page with a special online decoder
that allows you to decode the hidden messages from the packaging of the new Siege toys. Easy to use, free and fun for everyone.* Start looking for the Cybertronian glyph on the packaging of your Siege toys to reveal the hidden messages! Then share your finding on the 2005 Boards.
