|
Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise ? Netflix Official Trailer
Netflix has released an official trailer for Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy – Earthrise.* It’s set to drop on December 30th and there are some great new faces showing up in the trailer below.* Check it out and get ready! ABOUT EARTHRISE: The WAR FOR CYBERTRON continues with the second chapter, EARTHRISE! With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron while also fighting off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise – Netflix Official Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca