Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,807

Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise ? Netflix Official Trailer



Netflix has released an official trailer for Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy – Earthrise.* It’s set to drop on December 30th and there are some great new faces showing up in the trailer below.* Check it out and get ready! ABOUT EARTHRISE: The WAR FOR CYBERTRON continues with the second chapter, EARTHRISE! With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron while also fighting off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on



The post







More... Netflix has released an official trailer for Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy – Earthrise.* It’s set to drop on December 30th and there are some great new faces showing up in the trailer below.* Check it out and get ready! ABOUT EARTHRISE: The WAR FOR CYBERTRON continues with the second chapter, EARTHRISE! With the Allspark gone, Megatron is forced to confront the harsh reality that his Decepticons are trapped on a dying Cybertron while also fighting off the persistent threat of Elita-1 and her Autobots. Meanwhile, lost in the darkest reaches of space, Optimus Prime and his team embark on » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise – Netflix Official Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca