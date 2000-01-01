Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:27 PM
vjcheng
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Aynewbie
Tony was super accommodating, changing a last minute meetup from Yonge/Sheppard to Yorkdale Mall for four C.H.U.G. Transformers:

Trailbreaker (Generations, 2013)
Astrotrain (Classics, 2006)
Blitzwing (Generations, 2013)
Brainstorm (Generations, 2014)

for $45. Quick to text and super easy to deal with. Would sell Transformers to again most definitely! Hope to see you at TFCon. Welcome to the community my friend! Thank you again for adopting my Transformers, it fills my heart with joy to see it bring happiness to others.

A++++ Recommended!
