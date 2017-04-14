Some months ago we reported
that Netflix was preparing a new documentary series called “The Toys That Made Us”. The series is planned to have 8 episodes, each one centered in one important toy line and Transformers is among them. Today we have a small but interesting update with a picture and a description from their Facebook Fan Page
*about the Transformers episode: “Sakiko Shimono, our translator/coordinator in Tokyo, standing in front of boxes of prototypes and Japanese versions/predecessors of the toys we knew in the US as Transformer” You can check the picture after the jump, and then » Continue Reading.
