Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Netflix?s The Toys That Made Us Update On Transformers Episode
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,351
Netflix?s The Toys That Made Us Update On Transformers Episode


Some months ago we reported that Netflix was preparing a new documentary series called “The Toys That Made Us”. The series is planned to have 8 episodes, each one centered in one important toy line and Transformers is among them. Today we have a small but interesting update with a picture and a description from their Facebook Fan Page*about the Transformers episode: “Sakiko Shimono, our translator/coordinator in Tokyo, standing in front of boxes of prototypes and Japanese versions/predecessors of the toys we knew in the US as Transformer” You can check the picture after the jump, and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us Update On Transformers Episode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.