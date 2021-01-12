|
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Revealed
has just revealed Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug. A redeco and remold of Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper, Goldbug here sports a new color scheme and head mold to match his original BotCon 2008 figure. He also includes the fourth part of the IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with an exclusive variant cover. It is slated to ship on 12/01/2021 and is available now for $29.99. Check out the images and let us know if you’re interested in adding this figure to your collection after the break.
