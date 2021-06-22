Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 and Samu Line Art


More comics news you can use, from Flickering Myth with the 5-page preview of Transformers x Back To The Future issue #4 and series artist Juan Samu with associated line art: Hey there! Finally, first preview page for "Transformers Back to the Future#4" Decepticon Clock tower in action! Sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist), Candice Han (Colorist) Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 and Samu Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
