Transformers: The Last Knight Cybertron out at Philippines Toys R Us

Following up our previous reports of The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron's flagship item arriving at retail in the* US and online in Singapore , TFW2005 member vproject brings us sightings news of Cybertron in store at Toys R Us Manila. The Last Knight's Cybertron is a redeco of Transformers Cybertron's Primus, with some inspiration drawn from the various different depictions of the planet down the franchise's history. Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in the Philippines.