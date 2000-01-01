Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Off Topic
>
General Discussion
youtube channel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:05 PM
#
1
Blum22
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4
youtube channel
Ok, guys. I want to create my first ever youtube channel (just recording my daily life, travel, transformers collection and and also game play)/ Any tips on the camera I should use and also video editing/screen recording software?
Last edited by Blum22; Today at
09:10 PM
.
Blum22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Blum22
Find More Posts by Blum22
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Revenge of the Fallen & Dark of the Moon
Transformers G1 Earthrise War for Cybertron WFC Thundercracker & Skywarp MISB
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Fans Toys FT-10 Phoenix First Release 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire
Transformers Heroes Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + MEGATRON Complete, Looose
Transformers Combiner Wars HUFFER Legends Class Complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:22 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.