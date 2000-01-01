Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Armada Min-Con Air Defense Team (Star Saber) Review
Took a look at Jetstorm, Sonar and Runaway, the Transformers Armada Minicon Air Defense Team who form the ultra powerful Star Saber! Fun lads but that clear plastic is scary!!

https://youtu.be/xV0WJopRTtU
