Super_Megatron
Transformers Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad Images


Courtesy of Transformers At The Moon we can share for you images of the rare Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad. This is another rare and mysterious campaign price figure released only in Japan while back in 1999. This a special red and black redeco of the Heinrad toy. This new images come via the pages of the recently published Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation Book (only in Japan). This was a very obscure item, with only one small pic seen before. Now a new challenge comes: Try to find the toy itself. It is still unclear how many of

The post Transformers Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



