|
Transformers Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad Images
Courtesy of*Transformers At The Moon
*we can share for you images of the rare*Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad. This is another rare and mysterious campaign price figure released only in Japan while back in 1999. This a special red and black redeco of the Heinrad
toy. This new images come via the pages of the recently published*Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation Book
*(only in Japan). This was a very obscure item, with only one small pic seen before
. Now a new challenge comes: Try to find the toy itself. It is still unclear how many of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Beast Wars Neo Lucky Draw Red Heinlad Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca