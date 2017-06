Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,892

Transformers: The Last Knight ? New Extended TV Spot



2005 Boards user*Markatron has just shared another*Transformers: The Last Knight – New Extended TV Spot. As usual with these TV-Spot we have a mix of previous scenes with short extra seconds of new ones. A lot of action on this TV-Spot. Don’t wait and watch*the video from



The post







More... 2005 Boards user*Markatron has just shared another*Transformers: The Last Knight – New Extended TV Spot. As usual with these TV-Spot we have a mix of previous scenes with short extra seconds of new ones. A lot of action on this TV-Spot. Don’t wait and watch*the video from TransformersHDclips on YouTube below and then sound off your opinions at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight – New Extended TV Spot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________