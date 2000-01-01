Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Spida1a: TFCON 2017 sales thread! (Movie purge)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:35 PM   #1
spida1a
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Erie, PA
Posts: 14
Spida1a: TFCON 2017 sales thread! (Movie purge)
Hi guys,

I will be at TFCON 2017 from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things beforehand and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me, of course, for meet-ups).

Prices are in CAD. Feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-ups as well if you would like.

I will be adding more over the next week and a half. Movie-purge to start things! Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!

Thanks for the time,
Chris

---------------



MOVIE 1:

Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45


ROTF:

Leader Megatron ROTF  Bio box, manual, complete with missile, electronics work $95

Voyager The Fallen ROTF  Bio box, manual, complete $50

Rampage - Rare Red version from HFTD Ruins set, complete with manual $80

Demolisher  "Shanghai Showdown" version, complete with manual $30

Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $85

Grindor: complete, no manual $50

Sideways  Card, manual, complete $25

 Jolt  Complete (missing blue window in the picture over his left arm, came off while taking pic, replaced) $15


DOTM:

 Voyager Ratchet - Target exclusive, flattened box, comic book, manual and complete $70

TAKARA Jetwing Prime  complete with box, insert, manual, complete (display only) $150

Movie Trilogy Prime  MISB $45

Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $35

Laserbeak  complete with card / manual $15

 Hatchet  Box, instructions, manual 10

Crowbar  complete 10
AGE OF EXTINCTION:

Leader optimus Prime AOE  manual, outer box, complete $45

AOE Lockdown card/manual complete - $15

AOE Voyager Drift box flattened, no manual, compete - $20
spida1a is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980s Vintage Transformers Guns Parts Weapons Lot Optimus Prime G1
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Mp-18B Bluestreak TakaraTomy
Transformers
RARE TRANSFORMERS K.O Microchange SCOPEMAN Binoculars Robot MC-19 MINT in box
Transformers
Transformers Encore #19 - G1 Rumble, Frenzy, Laserbeak and Overkill
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC Azalea (Arcee)
Transformers
Transformers Sons Of Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME + HOT ROD Brand New MISB
Transformers
Transformers Armada figure lot maybe complete Air Defence Ramjet Universe
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.