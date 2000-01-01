|
Spida1a: TFCON 2017 sales thread! (Movie purge)
Hi guys,
I will be at TFCON 2017 from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things beforehand and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me, of course, for meet-ups).
Prices are in CAD. Feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-ups as well if you would like.
I will be adding more over the next week and a half. Movie-purge to start things! Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!
Thanks for the time,
Chris
---------------
MOVIE 1:
Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45
ROTF:
Leader Megatron ROTF Bio box, manual, complete with missile, electronics work $95
Voyager The Fallen ROTF Bio box, manual, complete $50
Rampage - Rare Red version from HFTD Ruins set, complete with manual $80
Demolisher "Shanghai Showdown" version, complete with manual $30
Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $85
Grindor: complete, no manual $50
Sideways Card, manual, complete $25
Jolt Complete (missing blue window in the picture over his left arm, came off while taking pic, replaced) $15
DOTM:
Voyager Ratchet - Target exclusive, flattened box, comic book, manual and complete $70
TAKARA Jetwing Prime complete with box, insert, manual, complete (display only) $150
Movie Trilogy Prime MISB $45
Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $35
Laserbeak complete with card / manual $15
Hatchet Box, instructions, manual 10
Crowbar complete 10
AGE OF EXTINCTION:
Leader optimus Prime AOE manual, outer box, complete $45
AOE Lockdown card/manual complete - $15
AOE Voyager Drift box flattened, no manual, compete - $20
