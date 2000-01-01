Today, 04:35 PM #1 spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 14 Spida1a: TFCON 2017 sales thread! (Movie purge) Hi guys,



I will be at TFCON 2017 from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. I thought it would be fun to see if I could sell a few things beforehand and help raise-a-few-bucks for the trip (I could bring them with me, of course, for meet-ups).



Prices are in CAD. Feel free to PM me with offers or with any questions. I can snag any close-ups as well if you would like.



I will be adding more over the next week and a half. Movie-purge to start things! Shoot me a PM if you would like any more information or are interested!



Thanks for the time,

Chris



---------------







MOVIE 1:



Leader MEGATRON - regular release with bio, manual, complete - electronics work $45





ROTF:



Leader Megatron ROTF  Bio box, manual, complete with missile, electronics work $95



Voyager The Fallen ROTF  Bio box, manual, complete $50



Rampage - Rare Red version from HFTD Ruins set, complete with manual $80



Demolisher  "Shanghai Showdown" version, complete with manual $30



Deluxe Chromia, Arcee, Elita One .. complete, all with manuals $85



Grindor: complete, no manual $50



Sideways  Card, manual, complete $25



Jolt  Complete (missing blue window in the picture over his left arm, came off while taking pic, replaced) $15





DOTM:



Voyager Ratchet - Target exclusive, flattened box, comic book, manual and complete $70



TAKARA Jetwing Prime  complete with box, insert, manual, complete (display only) $150



Movie Trilogy Prime  MISB $45



Autobot Ark - MISB (with mini Megs) $35



Laserbeak  complete with card / manual $15



Hatchet  Box, instructions, manual 10



Crowbar  complete 10





AGE OF EXTINCTION:



Leader optimus Prime AOE  manual, outer box, complete $45



AOE Lockdown card/manual complete - $15



AOE Voyager Drift box flattened, no manual, compete - $20







