Transformers The Last Knight Interview with editing team

Via ProvideoCoallition , we get an interview with four members of the editing team of Transformers The Last Knight. The team has worked on other big name franchises in the past such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek, The Hangover, Gravity, and 13 hours. On the interview, we get insight of the shooting habits of Michael Bay and the amount of footage available for each scene, out of which the editing team had to pick from as well as the difficulty stitching together such a complex story. A sizeable team was needed in order to edit three million feet » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Interview with editing team appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM