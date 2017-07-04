|
Flame Toys Tarn Announced
Flame Toys have announced their second Transformers project. Following on from their non-transforming action figure version of Drift, Flame Toys will be tackling the big bad Tarn himself. Tarn is the leader of the Decepticon Justice Division featured in the IDW More than Meets the Eye series. The lineart shows a heavily bulked out robot form – though there may be some irony in the robot addicted to transforming receiving a non-transforming release. Thanks go to*????? for the image.
