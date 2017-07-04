|
Transformers Legends December Releases and Masterpiece Black Convoy Reissue
Via Planet Iacon on Facebook
, we have a potential list of upcoming releases for the Transformers Legends line. According to their information, the December releases for Transformers Legends will be: LG-54 Bumblebee and Excel Suit Spike LG-55 Targetmaster Slugslinger LG-56 Perceptor LG-57 Octane Mostly, this list is self-explanatory, and we’d expect these to be slightly altered decos of the US Titans Return releases. We expect that the listed Spike will be a Headmaster figure, in line with the other Legends releases of Hasbro’s Legends class. Slugslinger we expect to come with a new mold Targetmaster, as has been the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legends December Releases and Masterpiece Black Convoy Reissue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.