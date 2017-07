Transformers Legends December Releases and Masterpiece Black Convoy Reissue

Via Planet Iacon on Facebook , we have a potential list of upcoming releases for the Transformers Legends line. According to their information, the December releases for Transformers Legends will be: LG-54 Bumblebee and Excel Suit Spike LG-55 Targetmaster Slugslinger LG-56 Perceptor LG-57 Octane Mostly, this list is self-explanatory, and we'd expect these to be slightly altered decos of the US Titans Return releases. We expect that the listed Spike will be a Headmaster figure, in line with the other Legends releases of Hasbro's Legends class. Slugslinger we expect to come with a new mold Targetmaster, as has been the