Old Today, 06:57 PM   #1
Medic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 85
TR Overlord For Sale
Picked up an extra one.

Sealed in box.

$70 plus $15 shipping in canada

I accept paypal (friends and family, or you pay the paypal fee) or EMT


local pickup in london ontario available.
