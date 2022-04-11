Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:11 AM
Super_Megatron
01 Studio 01B CELL (G1 Unicron cartoon Deco) Color Prototype


Via Sun Of The Empire Facebook we have images of the color Prototype of 01 Studio 01B CELL (G1 Unicron Cartoon Deco). This figure is a special redeco of 1-Studio Cell/G1 Unicron now in “cartoon colors” (probable based in Unicron’s colors as seen in G1 Season 3). This*figure is smaller than HasLab Unicron and it?s a different mold which tries to accomplish a movie-accurate robot mode. According to the information shared, this figure should be ready to ship by September 2022 in a limited quantity. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and &#187; Continue Reading.

