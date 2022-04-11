Via Sun Of The Empire Facebook
we have images of the color Prototype of 01 Studio 01B CELL (G1 Unicron Cartoon Deco). This figure is a special redeco of 1-Studio Cell/G1 Unicron now in “cartoon colors” (probable based in Unicron’s colors as seen in G1 Season 3). This*figure is smaller than HasLab Unicron and it?s a different mold which tries to accomplish a movie-accurate robot mode. According to the information shared, this figure should be ready to ship by September 2022 in a limited quantity. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and » Continue Reading.
