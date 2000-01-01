Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page FS TFs and ML figs!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:09 PM   #1
Setsuna
Mini-Con
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 2
FS TFs and ML figs!
Moving out so Im trying to clear up my collection! Help a brother out! Prices lowered!!

All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.

Paypal only

PM if interested for shipping. Will be sending out from Calgary, AB.

STUDIO SERIES AUTOBOTS set -$50
Studio Series Bumblebee
Studio Series Ironhide (custom foldable bumper and paint job)
Studio Series Jazz

Clone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $66

Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $120


CHUG Ultra Magnus [Platinum Edition Heroes of Cybertron] -$30 (Custom balljointed fists/custom gun to hold better/no minimus)

Fodder TFs - all three for $10
- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun)
- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns)
- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun)



Marvel Legends Lot $80

ML Iron man Mk VI
ML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)
ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversary
ML Iron man Mk 43
ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)
ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)
ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor wave
ML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)
ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)
ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and cape
ML Mockingbird (Thanos)
Dormammu torso BAF

Pm if you want to make an offer.
Setsuna is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 23 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's BoomBox, Tape Recorder
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11T Thundercracker Complete 100%
Transformers
Lot of 41 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Trucks Construction Equipment
Transformers
Lot of 19 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Cassette Tapes T-Rex
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.