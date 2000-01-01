|
FS TFs and ML figs!
Moving out so Im trying to clear up my collection! Help a brother out! Prices lowered!!
All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.
Paypal only
PM if interested for shipping. Will be sending out from Calgary, AB.
STUDIO SERIES AUTOBOTS set -$50
Studio Series Bumblebee
Studio Series Ironhide (custom foldable bumper and paint job)
Studio Series Jazz
Clone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $66
Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $120
CHUG Ultra Magnus [Platinum Edition Heroes of Cybertron] -$30 (Custom balljointed fists/custom gun to hold better/no minimus)
Fodder TFs - all three for $10
- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun)
- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns)
- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun)
Marvel Legends Lot $80
ML Iron man Mk VI
ML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)
ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversary
ML Iron man Mk 43
ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)
ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)
ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor wave
ML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)
ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)
ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and cape
ML Mockingbird (Thanos)
Dormammu torso BAF
Pm if you want to make an offer.