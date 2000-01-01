Today, 05:09 PM #1 Setsuna Mini-Con Join Date: Feb 2019 Location: Canada Posts: 2 FS TFs and ML figs! Moving out so Im trying to clear up my collection! Help a brother out! Prices lowered!!



All are complete figures unless mentioned otherwise and have been only displayed in a Smoke free home.



Paypal only



PM if interested for shipping. Will be sending out from Calgary, AB.



STUDIO SERIES AUTOBOTS set -$50

Studio Series Bumblebee

Studio Series Ironhide (custom foldable bumper and paint job)

Studio Series Jazz



Clone droid Sixshot (painted legs) - no issues, complete with all weapons and accesories, no box - $66



Custom RTS Scourge (RID) and UW Baldigus (complete) $120





CHUG Ultra Magnus [Platinum Edition Heroes of Cybertron] -$30 (Custom balljointed fists/custom gun to hold better/no minimus)



Fodder TFs - all three for $10

- Classics Prowl (no head/doors/shoulder cannons and gun)

- Plat edition Blurr (missing side doors and guns)

- Plat edition kup (missing head and gun)







Marvel Legends Lot $80



ML Iron man Mk VI

ML Iron man Marvel NOW (Black/gold)

ML Iron man Mk VII 10th anniversary

ML Iron man Mk 43

ML Iron man Mk 46 (custom painted with TAMIYA Acrylic)

ML Iron man Mk 50 (custom painted with blackwash and highlights)

ML Thor from Infinity war threepack with head without eyepatch from Cull Obsidian thor wave

ML Malekith (Cull Obsidian)

ML Black Knight (Cull Obsidian)

ML Snake guy?? (Cull Obsidian) missing head and cape

ML Mockingbird (Thanos)

Dormammu torso BAF



Pm if you want to make an offer.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

