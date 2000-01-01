Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Want MP-05 megatron parts
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:57 PM
#
1
donovanjd3
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Calgary
Posts: 16
Want MP-05 megatron parts
bought a lot with an incomplete MP-05. Missing the shoulder panels. the hip shirts and the cannon. does anyone have any Junkers , or spare parts?
donovanjd3
View Public Profile
Send a private message to donovanjd3
Find More Posts by donovanjd3
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers Generations Warpath Autobot Collectible Character Card
Transformers Generations Windcharger Autobot Collectible Character Card
Transformers Generations Thundercracker Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Hasbro Transformer 20th anniversary DVD edition Optimus Prime Brand New RARE
Transformers Generations Protectobot Groove Collectible Character Card 2015
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:10 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.