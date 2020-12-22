Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire) Color Prototype


Via Weibo user ????? we can share for you new images of the color prototype of Toyworld*TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire). These figures, planned for the Studio Series scale, are inspired by the World War I &#38; II Transformers seen in The Last Knight film. In a very original design choice, Jetfire transforms into a powerful WWI battleship. Robot mode still looks recognizable as Jetfires design in ROTF, with a solid and detailed alt mode. To make things even more interesting, it includes an stand for the battleship and Jetfire can still combine with Studio Series Optimus Prime.

The post Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 09:33 AM   #2
justprime
Re: Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire) Color Prototype
I really like the decission that some of these companys are going into ww1 and ww2 vehicle's let's just hope it doesnt take forever to see product...its an easy buy for myself....
