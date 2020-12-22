Toyworld TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire) Color Prototype
Via Weibo user ????? we can share for you new images of the color prototype of Toyworld*TW-FS05 Sky Burst (WWI Battleship Jetfire). These figures, planned for the Studio Series scale, are inspired by the World War I & II Transformers seen in The Last Knight film. In a very original design choice, Jetfire transforms into a powerful WWI battleship. Robot mode still looks recognizable as Jetfires design in ROTF, with a solid and detailed alt mode. To make things even more interesting, it includes an stand for the battleship and Jetfire can still combine with Studio Series Optimus Prime. » Continue Reading.
