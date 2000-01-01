chaingunsofdoom Wrecker Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 2,583

WM items sale - To assist TF collectors I am offering to help out those posters in Ontario (or other provinces) whose love of TF collecting has been affected by C19 related issues.



About me: I am in Calgary. I have had an online presence here and on other sites for a long time. If you want to see my feedback, just search for my user name here or on Google.



Offer: I am offering the recent WM exclusives at store cost (plus fees and shipping detailed below) which you may not be able to buy currently due to C19 store related or online issues.



Items: I have 1 of each Retro Headmaster from Wave 2 (Highbrow, Skullcruncher, Weirdwolf). The boxes are nice but Skullcruncher has a corner ding.



I have all 4 of the Netflix Wave 3 Deluxes available: Cheetor, Deep Cover, Deeseus Ironhide Drone, Sparkless Datsun Bot, and Voyager sets: OP/RT and Sparkless Seeker. The boxes are nice but some may have slight cuts on the surface from whoever opened the case.



(Sidenote: They were released weeks ago here, so I have been sure to not empty a WM shelf here of their stock so that any local collectors here still can get their TFs.)



I can send you pictures if you like.



Details : PM me if interested. If I receive multiple requests I would like to handle the transaction with the most items or complete sets first before single items as that makes it easier for me to ship, etc.



Item Prices: I am charging Walmart cost plus GST. NF3 Deluxes cost $29.97. NF3 Voyagers are $44.97. Retro HMs are $32.97. Then add-on GST which here in AB is 5%.



Time/Handling Cost: I have offered my assistance in the past usually at a personal financial loss, so I now ask for $5 per transaction for my time, gas, and shipping supplies. If it is only one item, I would ask for $2.50.



PayPal and Fees: I will only accept PayPal for your payment. Which means you will need to pay some PP fees (2.9% plus 30 cents). I will process it as a business transaction invoice which means we are both covered by their transaction safety measures.



Shipping: You pay actual shipping costs as per the canadapost.ca postal calculator to your postal code.



No charge for the shipping box or tape. Your items will be safely packaged and ship via CP with tracking and $100 free insurance via Expedited Parcel. Extra insurance will need to be paid by you if the total is over $100 value.



Shipping estimates to your area can be calculated using a sample starting Postal Code from a Sobeys CP Location near me: T3M 0S9. The boxes will usually weigh under 1KG and size doesn't really matter.



Process: PM me what you are looking for. I will reply by PM asking for your email. I will send you a detailed invoice via PayPal with all the info and when you pay it, I ship your box ASAP. PP provides me with your address only when you pay and I must ship it to that address, so please ensure it is correct! You have the tracking number via PP and then we wait for CP to deliver it.



If you have read this far, hopefully I haven't missed anything, but thanks for reading!