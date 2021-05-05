Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,486

Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon Review on Youtube,*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger. Wingfinger is part of the new Kingdom Wave 3 Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures in a similar way to Siege Weaponizers. Wingfinger is a*skeletal Pteranodon which converts into a ninja-like skinny robot. We also have a look at the hidden combiner head included with this figure and comparison shots next to other Kingdom Fossilizers Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below



Via*TonTon Review on Youtube,*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger. Wingfinger is part of the new Kingdom Wave 3 Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures in a similar way to Siege Weaponizers. Wingfinger is a*skeletal Pteranodon which converts into a ninja-like skinny robot. We also have a look at the hidden combiner head included with this figure and comparison shots next to other Kingdom Fossilizers Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump.





