|
Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube,*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger. Wingfinger is part of the new Kingdom Wave 3 Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures in a similar way to Siege Weaponizers. Wingfinger is a*skeletal Pteranodon which converts into a ninja-like skinny robot. We also have a look at the hidden combiner head included with this figure and comparison shots next to other Kingdom Fossilizers Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca