Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,486
Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images


Via*TonTon Review on Youtube,*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger. Wingfinger is part of the new Kingdom Wave 3 Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures in a similar way to Siege Weaponizers. Wingfinger is a*skeletal Pteranodon which converts into a ninja-like skinny robot. We also have a look at the hidden combiner head included with this figure and comparison shots next to other Kingdom Fossilizers Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Wingfinger In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Prowl
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe DINOBOT SNARL Figure Hasbro 2017
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Sideswipe
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Chromia
Transformers
Transformers G1 Walmart Exclusive Reissue Autobot Gears 2018 Brand New
Transformers
Micro Machines Die Cast Titanium Series Transformer Generations Grimlock
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.