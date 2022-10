Dark Rage 白人看不懂 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 6,476

Transformers Studio Series 86 Ironhide released in Canada Dark Rage for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series 86 Ironhide (Voyager class) has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made by a GameStop delivery order in Ontario. In-store stock should follow shortly at Gamestops across the country.



The SKU number is 772626 ($47.99)



The sighting was made by a GameStop delivery order in Ontario. In-store stock should follow shortly at Gamestops across the country.

The SKU number is 772626 ($47.99)

