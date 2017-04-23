Weibo User NOTRAB has posted
(and teased the fans with) a partially concealed box containing previously speculated Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee And Hot Rod 2-Pack. This possibly confirms the aforementioned Lorem Ipsum-ed packaging art of the duo
. The 2-pack is currently rumored to be a part of the Toys”R”Us Exclusive Mission To Cybertron Subline. Check out the image we’ve mirrored, after the jump.  
The post Possible Confirmation Of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee And Hot Rod 2-Pack
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...