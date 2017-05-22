Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Sonic Drive-In Transformers: The Last Knight Wacky AR Stickers


Sonic Drive-In has posted a promotion page to advertise a bunch of*Transformers: The Last Knight themed*AR Stickers for kids. “Transformers: The Last Knight is at SONIC® now! You can get exclusive metallic foil stickers with every Wacky Pack® Kids Meal. Collect them all and remember to catch the Autobots and Decepticons in action in theaters June 23rd! For even more fun, download the FREE SONIC Wacky App®*[Android &#38; iOS] and transform your photos with*Transformers: The Last Knight stickers. And dont forget to look for codes on participating SONIC products for a chance to win prizes.” &#160;

The post Sonic Drive-In Transformers: The Last Knight Wacky AR Stickers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



