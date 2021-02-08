Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers
Thanks again to our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you the product numbers of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep. We are glad to have proper confirmation of these figures which will be a nice addition to the Studio Series 86 sub-line. Read on for the respective product numbers: Tra Gen Studio series 86 voyager Wreck-Gar Product number: F0792 Tra Gen studio series 86 voyager Sweep Product number:F0793 We are yet to see images of this figures but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information and updates. Click on the bar and join to the » Continue Reading.
