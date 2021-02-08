Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,116
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers


Thanks again to our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you the product numbers of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep. We are glad to have proper confirmation of these figures which will be a nice addition to the Studio Series 86 sub-line. Read on for the respective product numbers: Tra Gen Studio series 86 voyager Wreck-Gar Product number: F0792 Tra Gen studio series 86 voyager Sweep Product number:F0793 We are yet to see images of this figures but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information and updates.

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 12:03 AM   #2
Ransak The Elder
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 186
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers
So is it just scourge or sweeps shorter?
Old Today, 12:08 AM   #3
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,452
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers
Crap, guess I'll be returning 3 of my 4 Scourges, lol.
Old Today, 12:37 AM   #4
Ransak The Elder
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Calgary
Posts: 186
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Wreck-Gar & Sweep Product Numbers
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
Crap, guess I'll be returning 3 of my 4 Scourges, lol.

it has to be the exact same mold so does it matter?!
