Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust Product Number



We still have one more reveal to share with you. 2005 Board member*Jtprime17*have shared in our board the product number of the new*Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust. Thrust was just part of several background Seekers seen in the Bumblebee movie film during the final battle in Cybertron. This figure will be a mass retail release: Tra Gen studio series Tf6 voyager Thrust Product number: F0791 Images of this figure are yet to be revealed, but you can share your expectations with us on the 2005 Board!



