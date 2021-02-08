Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,116
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust Product Number


We still have one more reveal to share with you. 2005 Board member Jtprime17 have shared in our board the product number of the new Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust. Thrust was just part of several background Seekers seen in the Bumblebee movie film during the final battle in Cybertron. This figure will be a mass retail release: Tra Gen studio series Tf6 voyager Thrust Product number: F0791 Images of this figure are yet to be revealed, but you can share your expectations with us on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust Product Number appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
