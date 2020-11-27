Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:16 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,114
Generations Select Black Roritchi released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member AgeofTransformers for letting us know that Transformers Generations Select Black Roritchi has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at an EB Games in Ontario.


Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20201127_193532.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.2 KB ID: 48000  
