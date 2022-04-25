|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nightst
A new Amazon listing
has surfaced with information about a new*Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nightstick. The listing is still inactive but we can share an image that shows that this figure would be a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Cyclonus toy with stickers and a new deco inspired by the G1 Cyclonus toy. He’s packed with this Targetmaster partner Nighstick and 2 blast effects. Could this be officially revealed tomorrow in the usual “Transformers Tuesday” announcements? Read the full product description after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers Generations Selects » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nightstick
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
|
#2
|
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
|
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nig
Looks nice, but I'd kind of rather a movie deco version.
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:32 AM.