Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,178
Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nightst


A new Amazon listing has surfaced with information about a new*Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) &#038; Nightstick. The listing is still inactive but we can share an image that shows that this figure would be a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Cyclonus toy with stickers and a new deco inspired by the G1 Cyclonus toy. He’s packed with this Targetmaster partner Nighstick and 2 blast effects. Could this be officially revealed tomorrow in the usual “Transformers Tuesday” announcements? Read the full product description after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers Generations Selects &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nightstick appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,281
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers Generations Selects Cyclonus (Toy Deco) & Nig
Looks nice, but I'd kind of rather a movie deco version.
