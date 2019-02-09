Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,118

Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 Fully Revealed at Wonder Festival Japan!



Next up in the slew of reveals at Wonder Festival Japan is Masterpiece Bumblebee (G1) 2.0. He’s sporting a whole new mold with focus on his G1 cartoon look. Read on to check out the pics courtesy of @Chohenken and S250!



