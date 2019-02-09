Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,118

New Siege Reveals at Wonder Festival ? Jetfire, Star Convoy, Armada Prime and More!



And even more heat is coming – Siege is getting it’s own version of Star Convoy and Armada Prime (cab mode). On top of that, we have our first look at a physical copy of Jetfire! Read on to check the pics courtesy of S250 and @Chohenken after the break!



