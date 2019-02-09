Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,118

Golden Lagoon Titans Return Soundwave Revealed



Along with the new reveals earlier today, Takara Tomy showed off a sparkly Golden Titans Return Soundwave! He was pair up with the previously released mix-match of figures to celebrate it’s namesake episode from the Generation 1 cartoon. Read on to check the pics from @TF_pr!



