Blackarachnia Masterpiece Beast Wars Revealed at Wonder Festival Japan



Wonder Festival 2019 is live and we already have some epic news! The Beast Wars Masterpiece line is continuing with the next new mold of Blackarachnia! She is displayed in resin grey with a web that acts as a backer for the display stand. Her form looks to be her first one, the one used through much of the show until mid Season 3 when she went Transmetal 2. No word on price or date yet, read on to check out pics from the show thanks to fans on scene in Japan including @hdijanz, Gamerlingual and S250!



