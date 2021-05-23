|
Transformers Kingdom Dinomus Card Image
Via Transformers Peru Facebook group
*we can share for your our first look a the new*Transformers Kingdom Dinomus Card. This new card came with a Kingdom Galvatron figure. Dinomus looks like a “power up Dinobot” design with a shoulder cannon, extra parts and armor and a pointy head. It is still unknown if this means that we will see Dinomus as a figure or in the upcoming Kingdom cartoon. But, Twitter user @PHC_Pod
have shared another Dinobot card with a Cybertronian text related to the origin of this Dinomus character. See all the images after the jump as well » Continue Reading.
