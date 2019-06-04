|
Transform Element MM-001 (Legends Scaled Beast Wars Blackarachnia) Color Prototype
Transform Element had revealed last year
the gray prototypes of two interesting* products for the Legends class market: Beast Wars Rattrap and Blackarachnia. Now, via Transform Element Weibo
, we can share for you the first color prototype images of the Legends scaled* Beast Wars Blackarachnia figure. From the look of the images, we can say that this a very detailed and cartoon-accurate rendition of the bad spider-bot, all packed in only 4 inches tall. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information once it’s available. Click on » Continue Reading.
