|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for June 4, 2019
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime sent in their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! We have new arrivals and pre-orders available this week including those presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS *** X-Transbots MX-XV DEATHWISH (Second Run)
Estimated Release » Continue Reading.
The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter for June 4, 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca