Old Today, 03:05 PM   #1
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 903
Battleslash/Roadtrap/Battletrap Review
Let's count - 1...2...3 reviews in ONE! Battleslash Roadtrap and their combined mode, the Decepticon duocon Battletrap - maybe he isn't someone you'd expect to have an update of, but he/they are awesome, top-to-bottom!
https://youtu.be/mrbBOxe7UU0
