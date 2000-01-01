Today, 02:40 PM #1 MapleMegatron Alternator Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 911 Thoughts on Studio Series so far? With Studio Series being a pretty big deal (both to Hasbro and fans) this year, and with Canada finally stocking all of wave 1, I thought it would be a good time to exchange our thoughts on them here.



Here are my thoughts so far:



I still dont think the premium price is equal to how much more I get from these than the Generations mainline figures. I personally find Hun Gurr to be as good if not better a toy than the 2 SS voyagers we got so far and he is 10$ less.



I am a bit dissapointed with the approach to reuse so much engineering. Granted, the transformations are good and both Crowbar and Starscream are improvements over the prvious toys that had the same engineering (Berserker and deluxe starscream).

But still, for a line that is supposed to be a big deal (with a premium price and all) and Hasbro saying that all these are new molds, its a bit of a letdown.



So far BB, Ratchet, Starscream and Crowbar are all based very closely previous transformation schemes.



And while I do preffer this Sarscream to the deluxe (and any other movei Starscream aside from the leader) and Crowbar to Berserker, I a very dissapointed with BB. I was let down by TLK Wave 2 Bee and this guy si worse. I really hate that car roof that keeps unlatching. It could be a great toy but they really screwed up on that part and it ruins the toy for me.



I do like Starscream, I like the deco (which uses that MP Beast Wars technique of adding that extra skin layer digitally) and he feels very solid.



Grimlock is pretty great in robot mode. The articulation is a bit limited compared to what I expected, but the deco and proportions and detailing are incredible. Smart transformation but not everything pegs in the back.



Basically, while this line may have been hyped, Ifind that its similar to the TLK line. Some great toys, some piss poor toys, with a nice helping of reused engineering. Today, 03:04 PM #2 GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 903 Re: Thoughts on Studio Series so far? Do the roof before the doors are closed. It is sometimes easy and sometimes a nuisance, but it keeps the roof from popping off. Close the doors last.



So far, i am generally more impressed than I thought I would be with Studio Series. Starscream is basically perfect with, at least in my experience, every single hinge, joint and tab working like butter. Prime takes the best parts of previous versions. I find Crowbar even worse than poor ole Berserker and those dreads all but have nowhere to go. Stinger kinda rocks and is involved and interesting. Grimlock is definitely intended for his pure display appeal but, man, what a display. I find the line far superior than TLK which was pretty aweful seven ways from Sunday WITh the very, very clear exception of all the voyagers. That was the absolute shining point of that line for sure.

