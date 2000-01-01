|
Thoughts on Studio Series so far?
With Studio Series being a pretty big deal (both to Hasbro and fans) this year, and with Canada finally stocking all of wave 1, I thought it would be a good time to exchange our thoughts on them here.
Here are my thoughts so far:
I still dont think the premium price is equal to how much more I get from these than the Generations mainline figures. I personally find Hun Gurr to be as good if not better a toy than the 2 SS voyagers we got so far and he is 10$ less.
I am a bit dissapointed with the approach to reuse so much engineering. Granted, the transformations are good and both Crowbar and Starscream are improvements over the prvious toys that had the same engineering (Berserker and deluxe starscream).
But still, for a line that is supposed to be a big deal (with a premium price and all) and Hasbro saying that all these are new molds, its a bit of a letdown.
So far BB, Ratchet, Starscream and Crowbar are all based very closely previous transformation schemes.
And while I do preffer this Sarscream to the deluxe (and any other movei Starscream aside from the leader) and Crowbar to Berserker, I a very dissapointed with BB. I was let down by TLK Wave 2 Bee and this guy si worse. I really hate that car roof that keeps unlatching. It could be a great toy but they really screwed up on that part and it ruins the toy for me.
I do like Starscream, I like the deco (which uses that MP Beast Wars technique of adding that extra skin layer digitally) and he feels very solid.
Grimlock is pretty great in robot mode. The articulation is a bit limited compared to what I expected, but the deco and proportions and detailing are incredible. Smart transformation but not everything pegs in the back.
Basically, while this line may have been hyped, Ifind that its similar to the TLK line. Some great toys, some piss poor toys, with a nice helping of reused engineering.