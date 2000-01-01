Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Thoughts on Studio Series so far?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 911
Thoughts on Studio Series so far?
With Studio Series being a pretty big deal (both to Hasbro and fans) this year, and with Canada finally stocking all of wave 1, I thought it would be a good time to exchange our thoughts on them here.

Here are my thoughts so far:

I still dont think the premium price is equal to how much more I get from these than the Generations mainline figures. I personally find Hun Gurr to be as good if not better a toy than the 2 SS voyagers we got so far and he is 10$ less.

I am a bit dissapointed with the approach to reuse so much engineering. Granted, the transformations are good and both Crowbar and Starscream are improvements over the prvious toys that had the same engineering (Berserker and deluxe starscream).
But still, for a line that is supposed to be a big deal (with a premium price and all) and Hasbro saying that all these are new molds, its a bit of a letdown.

So far BB, Ratchet, Starscream and Crowbar are all based very closely previous transformation schemes.

And while I do preffer this Sarscream to the deluxe (and any other movei Starscream aside from the leader) and Crowbar to Berserker, I a very dissapointed with BB. I was let down by TLK Wave 2 Bee and this guy si worse. I really hate that car roof that keeps unlatching. It could be a great toy but they really screwed up on that part and it ruins the toy for me.

I do like Starscream, I like the deco (which uses that MP Beast Wars technique of adding that extra skin layer digitally) and he feels very solid.

Grimlock is pretty great in robot mode. The articulation is a bit limited compared to what I expected, but the deco and proportions and detailing are incredible. Smart transformation but not everything pegs in the back.

Basically, while this line may have been hyped, Ifind that its similar to the TLK line. Some great toys, some piss poor toys, with a nice helping of reused engineering.
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:04 PM   #2
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 903
Re: Thoughts on Studio Series so far?
Do the roof before the doors are closed. It is sometimes easy and sometimes a nuisance, but it keeps the roof from popping off. Close the doors last.

So far, i am generally more impressed than I thought I would be with Studio Series. Starscream is basically perfect with, at least in my experience, every single hinge, joint and tab working like butter. Prime takes the best parts of previous versions. I find Crowbar even worse than poor ole Berserker and those dreads all but have nowhere to go. Stinger kinda rocks and is involved and interesting. Grimlock is definitely intended for his pure display appeal but, man, what a display. I find the line far superior than TLK which was pretty aweful seven ways from Sunday WITh the very, very clear exception of all the voyagers. That was the absolute shining point of that line for sure.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Marvel Hulk , War Machine , Construc-Bots Unicron ,
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Takara Tomy Hasbro New
Transformers
Transformers Generations Lot of 5 FALL OF CYBERTRON FOC
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS OCULAR MAX PS-01 SPHINX Transformers Masterpiece Mirage
Transformers
HUGE Transformers Cybertron Unicron Trilogy LOT 28 Figures MIB/MOC + BONUS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE G1
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For The Decepticons Leader Class Starscream
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.