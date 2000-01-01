Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:44 PM   #1
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 601
Question Stands for Transformers diorama
Howdie y'all

I'm building a massive battle scene for my transformers. Anyone know of any good and cheap ideas to make them stand or leap in the air? Some types os stands or diy?

Thanks
Kev
Kevin
Old Today, 04:22 PM   #2
lifedragon99
Generation 1
lifedragon99's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 60
Re: Stands for Transformers diorama
Bandai action base are good. They come in a few colours, clear, dark grey, blue, and maybe more. You build them yourself.

They cost between 6.99 and 11.99 depending on where you buy them.

If you have a local model shop that sells gundam they should have them.
