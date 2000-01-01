Today, 02:44 PM #1 DCompose Armada Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 601 Stands for Transformers diorama



I'm building a massive battle scene for my transformers. Anyone know of any good and cheap ideas to make them stand or leap in the air? Some types os stands or diy?



Thanks

Kev Howdie y'allI'm building a massive battle scene for my transformers. Anyone know of any good and cheap ideas to make them stand or leap in the air? Some types os stands or diy?ThanksKev

Kevin

www.askkevanything.com __________________Kevin Today, 04:22 PM #2 lifedragon99 Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2009 Location: Toronto Posts: 60 Re: Stands for Transformers diorama Bandai action base are good. They come in a few colours, clear, dark grey, blue, and maybe more. You build them yourself.



They cost between 6.99 and 11.99 depending on where you buy them.



If you have a local model shop that sells gundam they should have them.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

