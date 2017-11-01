Today, 02:57 AM #1 Chrisjohnson76 Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 25 Tekno Robo Toy Series



I am happy to announce that my action figure toy series called TEKNO ROBOS has been accepted into the Jazwares Inc. IDEAthon competition, which runs for the next 90 days and starts Nov 1st 2017.



What is IDEAthon? It is a open toy designing competition that was created by toy manufacturer Jazwares Inc. Basically Jazwares is on the look out for new and exciting toy and animation concepts. By entering the contest my toy series concept will be posted online for voting by the public. If my toy concept reaches 100 votes, the toy concept will move on to Jazwares manufacturing panel and could be made into a future animated series, toy series or both! The great news is, there can be multiple winners, as long as my toy concept can reach 100 votes in total.



I ask you kindly to visit my toy concept pitch online and if you like it, could you please place your vote. When you vote you will be asked to rate the toy concept from 1-5 stars(5 stars being the best). You may also leave a comment.



You can visit and vote on my toy concept by clicking the link below:



https://jazwings.com/ideas/tekno-robos



You can sign into the Jazwares website to vote through your Facebook accounts. By signing up you should receive updates on the status of the TEKNO ROBOS project and see any new uploaded artwork material. I will be uploading more material over the next week.



Please feel free to share the link on your social media, and with your friends and family. I need all the help I can get You can play a huge role in helping me reach my dream.



Thank you very much for your support and help.

Sincerely,

Chris M Johnson (CMJ TOYS)

