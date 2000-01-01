UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 211

What's your top 3 TF toys? We all got a collection going on. What's your top 3 favourite figures in your collection? and why those 3?



You're welcome to name a matching group/team as a single unit like Constructicons/Devastator or Dinobots. But not something like the Wreckers where anyone can join/leave. If you're inclined to load up some awesome pictures of those top 3 then go for it.



My top 3:

1. Grand Maximus - It was a gift plus it's an awesome titan with great colour scheme.



2. Siege Seekers - Love the seekers in general but these ones are great, love the bot mode, great articulation, even like the tetra jet mode despite the obvious bot bits on the bottom.



3 - BMB Dinobots - They may be oversized KO of the PotP Dinobots but they are great and it's that oversizing that makes them all the better for me otherwise I would have gone with the Terrorcons. I like dinosaurs.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________ Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 08:18 AM .