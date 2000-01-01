|
What's your top 3 TF toys?
We all got a collection going on. What's your top 3 favourite figures in your collection? and why those 3?
You're welcome to name a matching group/team as a single unit like Constructicons/Devastator or Dinobots. But not something like the Wreckers where anyone can join/leave. If you're inclined to load up some awesome pictures of those top 3 then go for it.
My top 3:
1. Grand Maximus - It was a gift plus it's an awesome titan with great colour scheme.
2. Siege Seekers - Love the seekers in general but these ones are great, love the bot mode, great articulation, even like the tetra jet mode despite the obvious bot bits on the bottom.
3 - BMB Dinobots - They may be oversized KO of the PotP Dinobots but they are great and it's that oversizing that makes them all the better for me otherwise I would have gone with the Terrorcons. I like dinosaurs.
