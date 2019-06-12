Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,871

Generations Selects Piranacon and Skalor revealed



A bit of unexpected but nevertheless exciting news comes to us from Tokyo Toy Show which is just getting started. On display overseas are prototypes of the recently revealed Snaptrap and one of his soldiers, Skalor! Both are displayed in all three modes including their gestalt ones, giving us our first look at Piranacon. The pictures show both are clear, extensive remolds of Terrorcon molds, Snaptrap of course being Hun-Grrr and Skalor coming from Blot. As of now, the other three Seacons are absent, including in combined mode. Will we see them soon? Stay tuned to TFW for more news



A bit of unexpected but nevertheless exciting news comes to us from Tokyo Toy Show which is just getting started. On display overseas are prototypes of the recently revealed Snaptrap and one of his soldiers, Skalor! Both are displayed in all three modes including their gestalt ones, giving us our first look at Piranacon. The pictures show both are clear, extensive remolds of Terrorcon molds, Snaptrap of course being Hun-Grrr and Skalor coming from Blot. As of now, the other three Seacons are absent, including in combined mode. Will we see them soon? Stay tuned to TFW for more news





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



